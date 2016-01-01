See All Nurse Practitioners in Charlotte, NC
Donna Marinelli, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Donna Marinelli, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC. 

Donna Marinelli works at Atrium Health Womens Care One Health Ob.gyn. in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atrium Health Womens Care One Health Ob.gyn.
    10320 Mallard Creek Rd Ste 260A, Charlotte, NC 28262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 801-7410
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Donna Marinelli, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1679505192
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Donna Marinelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Donna Marinelli works at Atrium Health Womens Care One Health Ob.gyn. in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Donna Marinelli’s profile.

    Donna Marinelli has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Donna Marinelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Donna Marinelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Donna Marinelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

