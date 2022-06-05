See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Donna Marie Manasseh, MD

General Surgery
5 (7)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Donna Marie Manasseh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Manasseh works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maimonides Medical Center
    745 64th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 765-2520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Mastectomy
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Mastectomy

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 05, 2022
    The best of the best! Very involved and thorough! Follows up. Simply the best!
    Maria Ciarametaro — Jun 05, 2022
    About Dr. Donna Marie Manasseh, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942209580
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manasseh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manasseh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manasseh works at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Manasseh’s profile.

    Dr. Manasseh has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manasseh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Manasseh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manasseh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manasseh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manasseh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

