Dr. Donna Londino, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donna Londino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Donna is a great psychiatrist. She is very willing to listen, knowledgable about different medicines, and is extremely nice about any issues you may experience with medications.
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Londino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Londino using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Londino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Londino has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Londino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Londino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Londino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Londino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Londino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.