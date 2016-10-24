Overview

Dr. Donna Loketch, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Loketch works at ColumbiaDoctors - 26 Indian Rock in Suffern, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.