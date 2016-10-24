See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Suffern, NY
Dr. Donna Loketch, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Donna Loketch, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Donna Loketch, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Loketch works at ColumbiaDoctors - 26 Indian Rock in Suffern, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - 26 Indian Rock
    26 Indian Rock, Suffern, NY 10901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Loketch?

    Oct 24, 2016
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Loketch! She actually listens to and HEARS me!! She is a rare find!
    Pomona, NY — Oct 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donna Loketch, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donna Loketch, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Loketch to family and friends

    Dr. Loketch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Loketch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donna Loketch, DO.

    About Dr. Donna Loketch, DO

    Specialties
    • Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295839231
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Loketch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loketch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loketch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loketch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loketch works at ColumbiaDoctors - 26 Indian Rock in Suffern, NY. View the full address on Dr. Loketch’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Loketch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loketch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loketch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loketch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Donna Loketch, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.