Dr. Donna Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Lee, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Columbia P&S/Babies Hosp
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-4969
-
2
Hackensack30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 582-6718
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lee first seen my daughter while she was admitted in Hacksensack Hospital , she has been a true life saver and with her preventive plan we have had few ER visits. It's now been over a year that my little one has not been admitted into the hospital and before Dr. Lee it felt like we lived in ICU. Dr. Lee and her staff are truly amazing I can never thank them enough.
About Dr. Donna Lee, MD
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English, Chinese
- 1972565851
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&S/Babies Hosp
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Pediatric Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
