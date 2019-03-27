Overview

Dr. Donna Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Kaiser Permanente Falls Church Medical Center in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

