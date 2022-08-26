Dr. Lapeyrolerie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Lapeyrolerie, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Lapeyrolerie, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Lapeyrolerie works at
Locations
Roosevelt Family Medicine2203 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518 Directions (757) 583-2181
- 2 7924 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23518 Directions (757) 587-0157
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr Lap, Nurse Jessica, and front desk Lauren are the best team ever. I am moving to Texas and will miss this great team. Lauren always will help you from trying her best to get you a same day appointment to just being kind. Jessica is kind, knowledgeable, and a great nurse, Dr Lap is the best. She got my husband on meds fir a few things he was neglecting, and she saved my life many times. If she doesn’t know the answer, she sends you to the specialist. I love these ladies and will miss them.
About Dr. Donna Lapeyrolerie, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1629042114
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lapeyrolerie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lapeyrolerie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lapeyrolerie works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lapeyrolerie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lapeyrolerie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lapeyrolerie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lapeyrolerie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.