Dr. Donna Kwong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donna Kwong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
University Healthcare Alliance4725 1st St, Pleasanton, CA 94566 Directions (925) 462-2359
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Kwong's for many years. She is the most compassionate, knowledgeable doctor I have known. She takes time to listen, remembers who you are and gives the best care possible. I feel very lucky to have found her!
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1760419386
- UC Irvine
- Loma Linda U MC
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kwong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwong accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.