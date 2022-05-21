Dr. Donna Krummen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krummen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Krummen, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Krummen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Locations
Donna Krummen MD Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery LLC8211 Cornell Rd Ste 520, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 891-2813
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Krummen did my breast reconstruction after my double mastectomy. She provided me all the information I needed prior to my surgery. She has been taking care of me ever since (follow up check up and more!). Everyone in her team - Tina, Lori, Laura Lee, Christy and Maria, have been so wonderful. I have never been to any practice before where everyone has been so fun to be around and so welcoming.
About Dr. Donna Krummen, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krummen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krummen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krummen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krummen works at
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Krummen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krummen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krummen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krummen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.