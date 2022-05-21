Overview

Dr. Donna Krummen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Krummen works at Donna Krummen MD Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery LLC in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.