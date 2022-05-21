See All General Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Donna Krummen, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donna Krummen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.

Dr. Krummen works at Donna Krummen MD Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery LLC in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Donna Krummen MD Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery LLC
    8211 Cornell Rd Ste 520, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 891-2813

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Facial Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Secondary Malignancies
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 21, 2022
    Dr Krummen did my breast reconstruction after my double mastectomy. She provided me all the information I needed prior to my surgery. She has been taking care of me ever since (follow up check up and more!). Everyone in her team - Tina, Lori, Laura Lee, Christy and Maria, have been so wonderful. I have never been to any practice before where everyone has been so fun to be around and so welcoming.
    Joni Mallari — May 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Donna Krummen, MD
    About Dr. Donna Krummen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942276746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Krummen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krummen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krummen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krummen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krummen works at Donna Krummen MD Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery LLC in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Krummen’s profile.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Krummen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krummen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krummen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krummen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

