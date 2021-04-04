See All General Surgeons in Wellington, FL
Dr. Donna Kleban, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Donna Kleban, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kleban works at GenesisCare in Wellington, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Royal Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Associates in Radiation Oncology Services
    10141 FOREST HILL BLVD, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 753-2676
    Good Samaritan Medical Center
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 753-2676
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    National Orthopedics and Neurosurgery
    11551 Southern Blvd Ste 2, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 270-5505
    Wellington Regional Medical Center
    10101 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 791-3301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 04, 2021
    Dr Kleban is a fantastic doctor. I was very satisfied with her treatment. She is very knowledgeable. Dr Kleban made me feel comfortable and that she would take care of me
    Virginia Murphy — Apr 04, 2021
    About Dr. Donna Kleban, MD

    General Surgery
    44 years of experience
    English
    • 1215950589
    Education & Certifications

    VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
