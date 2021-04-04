Dr. Donna Kleban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Kleban, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Kleban, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Associates in Radiation Oncology Services10141 FOREST HILL BLVD, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 753-2676
-
2
Good Samaritan Medical Center1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 753-2676Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
National Orthopedics and Neurosurgery11551 Southern Blvd Ste 2, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 270-5505
-
4
Wellington Regional Medical Center10101 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 791-3301
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kleban is a fantastic doctor. I was very satisfied with her treatment. She is very knowledgeable. Dr Kleban made me feel comfortable and that she would take care of me
About Dr. Donna Kleban, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kleban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.