Overview

Dr. Donna Kleban, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kleban works at GenesisCare in Wellington, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Royal Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.