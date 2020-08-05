See All Family Doctors in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Donna Johnston, MD

Family Medicine
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Donna Johnston, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of South Florida.

Dr. Johnston works at Donna J Johnston MD in Melbourne, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Donna Johnston Md.
    8061 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 751-7041

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • PHCS
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Aug 05, 2020
    Dr. Donna is an intelligent & trustworthy while her staffs are wonderful. Thank you all and stay safe.
    About Dr. Donna Johnston, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447253463
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of South Florida
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnston works at Donna J Johnston MD in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Johnston’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

