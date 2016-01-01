Dr. Donna Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Johnson, MD
Dr. Donna Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Donna Johnson, MD
- Obstetrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1831205277
Education & Certifications
- UCSD
- UCSD
- UCSD
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
