Dr. Donna Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.