Overview

Dr. Donna Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Crystal Park Pediatrics in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.