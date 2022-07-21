Dr. Hurlock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Hurlock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Hurlock, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Hurlock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Donna Hurlock, MD10807 Main St Ste 500, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 273-1533Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:15pmWednesday10:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:15pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurlock?
But she retired in July 2021, please update your listings
About Dr. Donna Hurlock, MD
- Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1295873321
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Duke University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurlock works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurlock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurlock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurlock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurlock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.