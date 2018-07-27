See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Donna Hogue, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Donna Hogue, DO

Pulmonary Disease
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Donna Hogue, DO is a Pulmonologist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Hogue works at Cooper University Health Care in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Pulmonary at Voorhees
    1 Plaza Dr Ste 103, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hogue?

    Jul 27, 2018
    Just want to say she is amazing! Her knowledge, personality and professionalism cannot be beat! I would highly recommend her!!
    Salvatore in NJ, none — Jul 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donna Hogue, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Donna Hogue, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hogue to family and friends

    Dr. Hogue's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hogue

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Donna Hogue, DO.

    About Dr. Donna Hogue, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1215939061
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Hogue, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hogue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hogue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hogue works at Cooper University Health Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hogue’s profile.

    Dr. Hogue has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.