Dr. Donna Greenwood, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Greenwood works at Portland Internal Medicine in Portland, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.