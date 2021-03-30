Overview

Dr. Donna Gerhardstein, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Gerhardstein works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.