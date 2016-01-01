Dr. Donna Gallik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Gallik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Gallik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck, Curry General Hospital, Providence Saint John's Health Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
1
Ernst Schwarz MD A Professional Medical Corp.8631 W 3rd St Ste 1017E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 289-5901
- 2 8361 W 3rd St Ste 1017, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 289-5901
- 3 1001 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55802 Directions (218) 249-3057
4
Billings Clinic Cody801 N 29th St, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 238-2500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
5
Chi St. Alexius Health900 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501 Directions (701) 530-3583
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
- Curry General Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Donna Gallik, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033100045
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
