Dr. Donna Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Fox, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Fox, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport.
Dr. Fox works at
Locations
-
1
Lourdes Physician Group Pediatrics4650 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste C200, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 504-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Very caring and kind yet, highly skilled
About Dr. Donna Fox, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1104847128
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center At Shreveport
- Earl K. Long Memorial Hospital
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- University Of Louisiana
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.