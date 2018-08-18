See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Orthopedics
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donna Ferrero, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ferrero works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester
    601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321
  2. 2
    Clinton Crossings
    4901 Lac De Ville Blvd, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 327-2955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 18, 2018
    After reading some of her reviews, I was nervous about my appt. None of them were true. She is so nice and listened to everything I had issues with. She started a plan for me to start feeling better and advised if it doesn't work she will push for an MRI. Excellent 1st impression!!
    Albion, NY — Aug 18, 2018
    About Dr. Donna Ferrero, MD

    • Orthopedics
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306881339
    Education & Certifications

    • New Eng Med Center Tufts University
    • Fitzgerald Mercy Hosp-Mercy Cath Med
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Ferrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferrero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferrero works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ferrero’s profile.

    Dr. Ferrero has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

