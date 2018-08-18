Dr. Donna Ferrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Ferrero, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Ferrero, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
Clinton Crossings4901 Lac De Ville Blvd, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 327-2955
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After reading some of her reviews, I was nervous about my appt. None of them were true. She is so nice and listened to everything I had issues with. She started a plan for me to start feeling better and advised if it doesn't work she will push for an MRI. Excellent 1st impression!!
About Dr. Donna Ferrero, MD
- Orthopedics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1306881339
Education & Certifications
- New Eng Med Center Tufts University
- Fitzgerald Mercy Hosp-Mercy Cath Med
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferrero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ferrero has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrero. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.