Dr. Fell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Fell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Fell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Emory University.
Locations
Jeanne D. Wyatt, M.S.W., LCSW, Johns Creek GA10475 Medlock Bridge Rd Ste 205, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (770) 232-1325
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donna Fell, MD
- 37 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Emory University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fell.
