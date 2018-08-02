See All Oncologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Donna Dyess, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Donna Dyess, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from University of South Alabama and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Thomas Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.

Dr. Dyess works at USA Health- Center St 2A in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    USA Health- Center St 2A
    1601 Center St # 2A, Mobile, AL 36604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 434-3982

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mobile Infirmary
  • Thomas Hospital
  • USA Health University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Breast Surgical Procedure
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Breast Surgical Procedure

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donna Dyess, MD
    About Dr. Donna Dyess, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528012226
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U South Ala
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Dyess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dyess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dyess has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dyess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dyess works at USA Health- Center St 2A in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Dyess’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dyess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

