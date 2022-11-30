Dr. Donna Dolle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Dolle, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Dolle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Dolle works at
Locations
Donna Dolle MD2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 290, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 317-4558
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews

Always takes her time to understand my problems. She cares about caring for you.
About Dr. Donna Dolle, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962499244
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Med Br|University Tex Med Br Hosps
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston|University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.