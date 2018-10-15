Overview

Dr. Donna Dicrescento, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Margate, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Dicrescento works at Crescent Dental in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.