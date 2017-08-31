Overview

Dr. Donna Desmone, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in North Tonawanda, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Desmone works at CGFNY-DEGRAFF MEMORIAL EMERGENCY MEDICINE in North Tonawanda, NY with other offices in Attica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.