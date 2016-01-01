Overview

Dr. Donna Davis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Davis works at River Oaks Health in Tuscaloosa, AL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.