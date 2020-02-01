Overview

Dr. Donna Corder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.



Dr. Corder works at Southern Eye Group of Alabama in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.