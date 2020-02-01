See All Ophthalmologists in Fairhope, AL
Dr. Donna Corder, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (17)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donna Corder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Dr. Corder works at Southern Eye Group of Alabama in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Eye Group of Alabama
    411 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 990-3937
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Wilson Family Medical Center
    907 Garden Gate Cir, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 484-4473

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trichiasis
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Trichiasis
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery

Treatment frequency



Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Donna Corder, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972599470
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kresge Eye Inst
    Residency
    • Detroit Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Corder has seen patients for Trichiasis, Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Corder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

