Dr. Corder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Corder, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Corder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.
Locations
Southern Eye Group of Alabama411 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 990-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Wilson Family Medical Center907 Garden Gate Cir, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 484-4473
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corder?
A most professional & attentive ophthalmologist who goes above & beyond in providing top-notch care to her patients! She graciously saw & treated me for a cornea ulcer right after Christmas 2019 (& on her unscheduled duty day, plus several visits thereafter). My condition has tremendously improved!!! Special gratitude to Dr. Corder & her superb staff for the outstanding care they gave me!!! :D
About Dr. Donna Corder, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst
- Detroit Med Ctr
- Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corder has seen patients for Trichiasis, Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Corder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.