Dr. Donna Casey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donna Casey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Casey works at
Locations
-
1
Franklin Leroy Casey M.d. PA8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 218, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 691-5491
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casey?
Like any doctor's appointment I have waited a bit beyond my scheduled time. However, I really like Donna Casey. She is very approachable and non judgmental. She will listen to you and work with you. She respects that you live in your body and have a fortified opinion on how you feel and what you think will or won't work for you. I like her enough that I returned to her after having lived out of State for three years.
About Dr. Donna Casey, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1689612749
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Med Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casey works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.