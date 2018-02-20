Overview

Dr. Donna Casey, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Casey works at Franklin Leroy Casey M.d. PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.