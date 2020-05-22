See All General Surgeons in Brandon, FL
Breast Surgery
4.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Donna Bridge, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.

Dr. Bridge works at Bridge Breast Aesthetic Sgy Center in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bridge Breast Aesthetic Sgy Center
    608 Medical Care Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 684-2506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 22, 2020
    Can’t say enough wonderful things about her. Had an invasive aggressive fast growing breast cancer— saw her one day and she made sure my biopsy was done next day and surgery within two weeks. Being a snowbird and not knowing area, she counseled me on local doctors who did reconstruction and contacted my choices to stress urgency. She updated me by calling me at home. As for the surgery used latest in pain management resulting in minimal discomfort. She’s the best not only in her surgical technique but her quality of care. When you’re in a strange place facing the most critical health issue of your life and you find someone like her you know god has truly blessed you
    Blessed to find her — May 22, 2020
    About Dr. Donna Bridge, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851352314
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Bridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bridge works at Bridge Breast Aesthetic Sgy Center in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bridge’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

