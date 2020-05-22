Dr. Donna Bridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Bridge, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Bridge, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Locations
Bridge Breast Aesthetic Sgy Center608 Medical Care Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-2506
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Can’t say enough wonderful things about her. Had an invasive aggressive fast growing breast cancer— saw her one day and she made sure my biopsy was done next day and surgery within two weeks. Being a snowbird and not knowing area, she counseled me on local doctors who did reconstruction and contacted my choices to stress urgency. She updated me by calling me at home. As for the surgery used latest in pain management resulting in minimal discomfort. She’s the best not only in her surgical technique but her quality of care. When you’re in a strange place facing the most critical health issue of your life and you find someone like her you know god has truly blessed you
About Dr. Donna Bridge, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1851352314
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Methodist Hosp
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridge.
