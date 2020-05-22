Overview

Dr. Donna Bridge, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.



Dr. Bridge works at Bridge Breast Aesthetic Sgy Center in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.