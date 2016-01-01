Dr. Brehm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Brehm, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donna Brehm, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Dr. Brehm works at
1
Wisconsin Psychiatric Services Ltd.1035 W Glen Oaks Ln Ste 204, Mequon, WI 53092 Directions (262) 512-9400
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104932912
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Psychiatry
Dr. Brehm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Brehm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brehm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brehm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brehm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.