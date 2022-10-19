Overview

Dr. Donna Breeland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mississippi Med College and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Breeland works at Lakeland Premier Women's Clinic in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.