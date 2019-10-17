See All Ophthalmologists in Lutherville, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Donna Booth, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (219)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Donna Booth, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Booth works at Katzen Medical Associates in Lutherville, MD with other offices in Abingdon, MD and Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lutherville / Towson Office
    1209 York Rd Ste 200, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 847-0757
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:30pm
  2. 2
    Katzen Eye Group
    3401 Box Hill Corporate Center Dr Ste 202, Abingdon, MD 21009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 569-0707
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:30pm
  3. 3
    Mercy Medical Center
    301 Saint Paul St Ste 902, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 727-8380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Stye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 219 ratings
    Patient Ratings (219)
    5 Star
    (170)
    4 Star
    (31)
    3 Star
    (8)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Donna Booth, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1255339891
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Eastern Va Grad Sch
    Internship
    • Memorial Health University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donna Booth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Booth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    219 patients have reviewed Dr. Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.