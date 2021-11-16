Dr. Donna Boccelli, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boccelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donna Boccelli, DPM
Overview
Dr. Donna Boccelli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manchester, CT. They completed their residency with St. Francis Hospital
Dr. Boccelli works at
Locations
Podiatry Center of Eastern CT, LLC360 Tolland Tpke Ste 2C, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 647-7727
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Recently had foot surgery , & from the first app (consultation) I felt completely at ease from the office staff & to Dr.Boccelli . She is very thorough & patient . Very kind !! Still recovering & she is so reassuring from the questions I ask . She made sure I had everything I needed before surgery, and constantly asked if I was ready because the length of down time which i thought was great , she is not only concerned about your physical health but your state of mind ! Great Dr . I totally recommend, & great office staff.
About Dr. Donna Boccelli, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1588694210
Education & Certifications
- Marist College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boccelli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boccelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boccelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boccelli has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boccelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Boccelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boccelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boccelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boccelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.