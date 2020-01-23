Overview

Dr. Donna Betz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shelbyville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Uofl Health Jewish Hospital and Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.



Dr. Betz works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Shelbyville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

