Dr. Donna Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- UT
- Provo
- Dr. Donna Bennett, MD
Dr. Donna Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Bennett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University Of Utah, Department Of Ob/Gyn|Uthsc Houston Southwest Mem
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Women's Health - Provo585 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84601 Directions (435) 264-5645
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Select Choice Insurance
- Select Med
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Care Health Systems
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bennett?
I had my tubes removed by Dr Bennett. She listened to me, understood my reasons, didnt try to convince me i was wrong, and didnt treat me like i would change my mind later. I was 28 with no kids and i felt like she was on my side the entire time. she even made sure to call my insurance to figure out the proper coding so my insurance paid for the procedure. i have had traumatic experiences with OB/GYNs in the past, and she and her entire staff made sure i was comfortable and educated on everything thru the entire process. i cannot recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Donna Bennett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1801820253
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston|University Of Utah, Department Of Ob/Gyn|Uthsc Houston Southwest Mem
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.