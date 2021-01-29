Overview

Dr. Donna Benford, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fenton, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Benford works at Silver Lake Family Practice in Fenton, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.