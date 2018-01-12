Dr. Acquafredda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donna Acquafredda, MD
Overview
Dr. Donna Acquafredda, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Acquafredda works at
Locations
Yelena Makarov MD PC1534 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 447-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. A is caring, friendly and takes her time with you. She listens and explains and I think she is top notch. I would recommend her.........absolutely!
About Dr. Donna Acquafredda, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes/Roosevelt Hosp
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
- U Noreste, Tampico Tamps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acquafredda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acquafredda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acquafredda has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acquafredda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Acquafredda speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Acquafredda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acquafredda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acquafredda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acquafredda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.