Dr. Donn Wells, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donn Wells, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry.
Dr. Wells works at
Allens Creek Psychiatric Group160 Allens Creek Rd, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 442-9750
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MVP Health Care
Dr. Wells is incredibly dedicated and caring, and has helped me for many years. I don't think I could have come this far with a different psychiatrist. He and Linda make a great team.
- Psychiatry
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1710913025
- Chief Resident Dept Of Psychiatry University Of Rochester 1868
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Jamestown University Dept Of Biology
