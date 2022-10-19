See All Psychiatrists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Donn Wells, MD

Psychiatry
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donn Wells, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry.

Dr. Wells works at Donn A Wells MD in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allens Creek Psychiatric Group
    160 Allens Creek Rd, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 442-9750

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • MVP Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Dr. Wells is incredibly dedicated and caring, and has helped me for many years. I don't think I could have come this far with a different psychiatrist. He and Linda make a great team.
    Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Donn Wells, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 59 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710913025
    Education & Certifications

    • Chief Resident Dept Of Psychiatry University Of Rochester 1868
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    • Jamestown University Dept Of Biology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donn Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wells has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.