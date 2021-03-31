Overview

Dr. Donn Marutani, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.



Dr. Marutani works at Donn R Marutani MD Inc in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Barrett's Esophagus, Esophageal Ulcer and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.