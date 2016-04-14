Dr. Donn Hogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donn Hogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donn Hogan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Banner Payson Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Hogan works at
Locations
1
Southwest Kidney Institute9746 N 90th Pl Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 969-8714
2
Osborn Family Healthcare3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 347, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 610-6100
- 3 9745 N 90th Pl Ste B, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 767-1744
4
Fountain Hills Family Practice PC16838 E Palisades Blvd Bldg C, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268 Directions (480) 610-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Payson Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This Doctor is the BEST and the staff is Awesome!
About Dr. Donn Hogan, MD
- Nephrology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1447474143
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hogan has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.