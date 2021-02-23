Dr. Donn Chatham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donn Chatham, MD
Overview
Dr. Donn Chatham, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.
Locations
Chatham Facial Plastic Surgery4001 Kresge Way Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (812) 945-3223
- 2 1919 State St Ste 144, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very respectful of my time....I took off work and my appointment was on-time-I didn't have to waste time waiting. I was not rushed and my questions were answered fully. What I especially appreciate is Dr. Chatham is also an artist and he brings that artistic eye to use when assessing options that might help improve your face. What I mean is--I still look like me, just better. People ask me if I've been on vacation--they don't realize I am having surgery or filler injections :>. I look better so I feel better.....pretty simple.
About Dr. Donn Chatham, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McCollough Plastic Surg Clin
- University Tenn
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Georgetown College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Chatham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatham.
