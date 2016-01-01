Dr. Donita Dobson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donita Dobson, DO
Overview
Dr. Donita Dobson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Dobson works at
Locations
1
Tfhc #16 Pharmacy1502 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 866-0950
2
Florida Acute Care Specialists (flacs)1643 NW 136th Ave Ste 100, Sunrise, FL 33323 Directions (305) 447-4150
3
Tampa Family Health Center8108 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604 Directions (813) 712-1930
4
Tampa Family Health Clinic5611 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 397-5320
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donita Dobson, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1912086067
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dobson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.