Dr. Donielle Sliwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donielle Sliwa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY.
Dr. Sliwa works at
Locations
The University of Vermont Health Network-champlain Valley Physicians Hospital75 Beekman St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 562-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Donielle, you were the best dam Doctor my wife ever had. You became a dear friend. We were both sad when you said you were leaving. We are going to miss you a lot. Please keep in touch. You are like family.
About Dr. Donielle Sliwa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1376809277
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sliwa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sliwa accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sliwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sliwa works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sliwa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sliwa.
