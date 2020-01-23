Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dongxin Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Dongxin Liu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Locations
- 1 9999 Bellaire Blvd Ste 390, Houston, TX 77036 Directions (832) 831-1502
-
2
East Houston Regional Medical Center13111 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (832) 242-9292
-
3
Houston Cancer Institute1220 Blalock Rd Ste 140, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 464-9559
-
4
Houston Methodist Oncology Partners18400 Katy Fwy Ste 670, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (832) 522-8521
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr. Liu for almost a year. During that time my lymphoma disease has gotten under control and the tumors are almost entirely gone. She takes a personal interest in each patient, and I consider her the best physician I have ever met.
About Dr. Dongxin Liu, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1114152220
Education & Certifications
- JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
