Dr. Han has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dongsoo Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Dongsoo Han, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 726 Broadway Fl 3, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 443-1105
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
I meet Dr. Han after being in E.R. and seeing many doctors without finding a clear diagnosis. He was really concerned about my health, he took the time to check my case, reviewed all my exams, and explained them clearly to me. He helped me to get better and check on me. I can not recommend him more, he is a great doctor.
About Dr. Dongsoo Han, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.