Dr. Dong Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dong Yu, MD
Overview
Dr. Dong Yu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Appleton, WI.
Dr. Yu works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Appleton1818 N Meade St, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 731-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Berlin225 Memorial Dr, Berlin, WI 54923 Directions (920) 731-8900Tuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin-fox Valley130 2nd St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 731-8900Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
4
ThedaCare Cardiovascular Care Shawano100 County Road B, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 731-8900MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - New London
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
About Dr. Dong Yu, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1043624026
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.