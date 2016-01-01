Overview

Dr. Dong Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Women's Clinic at Harborview in Seattle, WA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Drusen and Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.