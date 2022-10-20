Overview

Dr. Dong Wang, MD is a Headache Management Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Headache Management, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Shandong University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wang works at Neurology Specialists of GA (aka -Georgia Neurodiagnostic& Treatment Center) in Duluth, GA with other offices in Riverdale, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.