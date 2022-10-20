Dr. Dong Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dong Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dong Wang, MD is a Headache Management Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Headache Management, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Shandong University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Neurodiagnostic & Treatment Center3859 Postal Dr Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 878-2989
-
2
Georgia Neurodiagnostic &Treatment Center483 Upper Riverdale Rd SW Ste F, Riverdale, GA 30274 Directions (678) 878-2989
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
I am very satisfied with Dr wang acknowledged and help , and all of the above . Staff was also very patient and friendly . Would highly recommend
About Dr. Dong Wang, MD
- Headache Management
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1497905913
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Montefiore Med Ctr/Albert Einstein Coll Med
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Shandong University / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.