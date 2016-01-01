Dr. Dong Nguyen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dong Nguyen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dong Nguyen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Hung the Nguyen Mdpa925 Wright St, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 801-5704
-
2
Womens Diagnostic800 5th Ave Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-9100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 1250 8th Ave Ste 600, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-9100
- 4 1741 E Bardin Rd, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 702-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
About Dr. Dong Nguyen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962486431
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.