Dr. Dong Lee, MD
Dr. Dong Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Gastroenterology Associates Of Fredericksburg, PLLC1031 Care Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 371-7600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Stafford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee was very professional, he went through my medical history, caught some things that I missed and developed and plan for my health care. The visit and procedure went flawless. I will be returning for future care and know my health is in good hands with Dr. Lee. Thank you.
About Dr. Dong Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Capitol Consortium
- Nat'L Capital Consortium, Gastroenterology Naval Med Ctr-San Diego, Internal Medicine
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
